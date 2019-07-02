Katherine Theresa Satrom Katherine Satrom passed away to be with her family and Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, July 19, 2019. She resided in the home of her daughter, Denise Bixel, where she lived for the past two years. She was born August 22, 1924 in Galesburg, ND. She was the youngest of ten children to Carl and Tina Smith. On October 4, 1942 she married Ole Satrom of Page, ND. They had nine children. They moved to Washington in 1968 and lived their remaining years. Katherine was a mother and homemaker but also worked for Boeing for 13 years and loved it until she retired to take of her husband, Ole. She was an avid baker. Always baking bread, cookies and all things Scandinavian, including the family favorites, lefse and krumkake. She loved to share them with her friends in her apartment and her church where she was a long time member. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ole, son, Randy and baby daughter, Shauna; three brothers, five sisters and a daughter-in-law, Betty. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Pam) Satrom, Roger Satrom, David (Judy) Satrom, Kathy (Roland) Jacobson, all in Indiana; Dale (Sue) Satrom, Denise (Bart) Bixel in Washington and Diane (Roger) Keiffer in Oregon; also, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; one sister, Lillian in North Dakota, many nieces, nephews and step children. Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:30 at Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church, 5425 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA. Memorials may be made to Heifer International.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 2, 2019