Our much loved Katie Zacharia, 35, left this life far too early after an automobile accident on Saturday, July 11th.

Katie was born on December 29th, 1984, in Phoenix Arizona, the daughter of Christian and Jo Ann Zacharia. In addition to her parents, Katie is also survived by her one sister, Andrea Krajeski, one brother, Sam Zacharia, their spouses, two nephews and partner, Dale Smith. She also leaves behind her best companion, an 8-year-old Goldendoodle named Tango, who survived the crash and sustained no permanent injuries.

After graduating from Everett High School in 2003, Katie attended Central Washington University where she excelled and was extremely passionate in caring for other people. Katie received a Bachelor of Sciences - Paramedicine Degree in 2009 and followed her dreams working as a paramedic for LifeLine Ambulance after moving to Wenatchee WA.

Since 2011, Katie put her life on the line to save many people as a paramedic at Lifeline ambulance as well as a medical stand-by for wildland and urban interface fires during the summers and battled many Washington State and California forest fires as a contract engine company local to the valley.

Donations may be made to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation at this address: https://wff.givecloud.co/products/DONATE-QUICK/donatetoday

Yung-Ai was a name given to her by her paternal grandmother, which means "Eternally Loved". She was and always will be.

December 29, 1984 - July 11, 2020