Katherine (Kay) Zuanich (1930-2020) of Everett, Washington, formerly of Oak Harbor, Washington, is survived by her husband of 69 years, Matthew J. Zuanich; a daughter, Kathleen Young; and a granddaughter, Katharina Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Misich and Mary McGuire Misich; and two brothers, John and James W. Misich. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary and memorial details may be found at www.Evergreen-FH.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.