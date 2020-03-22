Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 23, 1934 - March 1, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Kathleen Nancy Anderson, on March 1, 2020. We are consoled by knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our wonderful dad, Carlyton Anderson. Born March 23, 1934 in Seattle, WA, Mom's almost 86 year legacy is boundless: A heart of gold, an artist's hand, a comedian's wit, a crossworder's vocabulary, an inventor's imagination, an explorer's curiosity, a librarian's bookishness, a scholar's thirst for knowledge, a researcher's investigative skills, and a marathoner's perseverance. Never one to dwell on her own challenges, Mom took every opportunity to help others in need, from sharing her limited resources to lending a sympathetic ear. Time spent socializing and laughing with family and friends was precious to her. That's how she wanted to spend her final days, and that's how we'll honor her memory later this year when we come together to celebrate her life. Kathy was survived by her children, Carlys Allen (Steve Gull), Keith Anderson (Rene), and Krista Paulino (Albert); grandchildren, Seth Sjoholm (Keniahkiw Weso) Kurt Anderson (Megan Glassey), Kayla Anderson (Ron Amick), Keegan and Brandon Ordonez; great-grandchildren, Kale, Davilynn, and Cash; sisters, Joanne Ericksen (Ron) and Sharon Perovich (Milo). For those interested in making donations, mom supported charities such as local foodbanks, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, Pasado Safe Haven, and PETA.



