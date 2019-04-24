Kathleen passed away peacefully the morning of April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving children, Richard, William, Melissa, and Deanna Turnbull, after a long battle with cancer. Kathleen will be mourned and very missed by the many who loved and adored her, but we all will be comforted knowing she is finally with her true love and father of her children, Richard Earl Turnbull "BULL". Please join us in a celebration of her life at the Snohomish Senior Center on April 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019