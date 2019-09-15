In Loving Memory of Kathleen (Kay) Chappell August. 4, 1916-Aug. 26, 2019 She retired from Snohomish City Hall as City Treasurer. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Mickey (Poppie), her son, Patrick, granddaughter, Diane and, great-grandsons, Christopher and CJ. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Darlene; granddaughter, Kareen (Craig), grandsons, Terry, Chico, and Allen (Amy); great grandchildren, Tyffani, Andrew, Tami, Monica, Alicia, Nina, Ileta, Mia, Asa, Michael; great-great grandchildren, Emmie, Rylie, Evan and several more; several great great great grandchildren. You will be deeply missed by all Granny. We all love you very much and will you will forever be in our hearts. Laying Granny to rest at the GAR Cemetery on September 19, 2019 at 1pm. Celebration of life at Kayak Point on September 29. 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019