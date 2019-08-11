Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen E. Ormiston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen (Kathy) Eva Ormiston Kathleen Ormiston, a longtime Everett, WA, resident passed away July 20, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia. Kathy was born on April 22, 1931 in Chewelah, WA, to Thomas and Marie Nail. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gordon and Marlon Nail and sister, Thelma Staeheli. Kathy lived most her life in Everett and attended Everett High School, where she met the love of her life, Bruce Kenneth Ormiston. She was a devoted wife for 70 years. She leaves behind her husband, Kenny and sons, Gary and Randy Ormiston, daughter-in-law, Patti Ormiston, four grandchildren Kerri Kaintz, Tonia Hammack (Scott) Rod Ormiston (Jayme) and Katrina Crilly (Kurtis) as well as eight great grandchildren. She spent many years in Wenatchee, WA, where she snowmobiled and made many wonderful friends and memories. She loved baking, crochet and needlepoint, feeding her hummingbirds and she adored her family. She will be remembered fondly as an impeccable homemaker, loving and devoted wife, mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. The family would like to thank the Everett Clinic's Personalized Care Team (Dr. Finn) and Providence Hospice for their care and help while Kathy was still with us.



