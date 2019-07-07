Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Irene Carper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 29, 1921-June 4, 2019 Kay Carper departed this world for heaven on June 4, 2019 at dawn to meet Jesus face-to-face. Kathleen Irene Eckert was born September 29, 1921 in Zehner, Saskatchewan to Theresa Weber and Adam Eckert. She spent her early years in Vancouver, BC before moving at age 13 back to Zehner to live with her grandparents on their farm after her mother's passing. As a young woman, Kay had a dream to move to the United States and she realized this goal after moving to Seattle in 1942. Not long after that, she met Truman Carper and they were married on October 5, 1946. Also, during this time, she made a life-changing decision to accept Christ as her Savior while attending a Billy Graham Crusade. Eventually, Ted and Kay moved to the country in what is now North Lynnwood, WA where she lived for 65 years. In addition to raising five children, Kay kept busy with many jobs over the years including house cleaning, driving school bus, florist, baking wedding cakes and working at Papa Murphy's. She was a long-time member of Martha Lake Covenant Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes, leading in Awana Club and helping in the kitchen. She loved the Lord and her priority in life was to serve and tell others about Him. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, baking sweets, volunteering at schools and nursing homes, and especially spending time with friends and family. She always had room for a dog or cat who needed a good home. Kay loved her family and leaves behind four children: Carole Dreke (Gene), Bill Carper (Gloria), Betty Ryckman (Tom) and Donna Haney (Josh); nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman; son, Don Carper; brother, Fred Eckert; and aunt, Anne Weber. A celebration of life service will be held at Renew Covenant Church, 2721 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Kay. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, Hospice of Providence Hospital, Everett, WA, or .



