Kathleen "Kathe" Iris Mallery Feb. 4, 1944 - Oct. 18, 2019 Kathleen "Kathe" Iris Mallery passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 with her family beside her. She will be remembered and missed as a strong, independent, and passionate woman with a kind heart and a creative soul. She was a loving, selfless mother and grandmother (Nona), who was happiest when surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, three granddaughters, and one son-in-law; and is preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mickey" Aaron Oczkewicz. A celebration of life will be held by her family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Washington Oakes Senior Living Community, 1717 Rockefeller Ave Everett, WA 98201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Providence Hospice Foundation in her name is welcome.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 7, 2019