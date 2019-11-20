Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen (Kay) Rantz Kathleen (Kay) Rantz died peacefully in her sleep in early November 2019 at 94 years young, in her heart still a farm girl from South Dakota, known to all who loved her simply as "Honey." She was born during the winter cold of 1925 in the farmlands of South Dakota to a large Catholic family. After her oldest brother moved West, a spirited and beautiful 18-year old Kathleen was asked to come to Seattle to help care for her brother's children. She worked a day job at Boeing, and it was here that she met a tall, handsome man named Harry Rantz. After a four month courtship, they married in 1944. They settled in North Seattle where they raised their four children, including a son with severe Cerebral Palsy. Tenacious and determined, Kathleen ignored the suggestion of doctors to put him into an institution during the time when that was the norm, and cared for him every day of his life with the kind of gentleness and love reserved for parents of special needs children. She was a woman ahead of her time; a true force of nature. Kathleen had many interests and loves throughout her life: she loved to dance and listen to Big Band music, and told everyone who would listen, that she was related to Lawrence Welk (who was indeed a distant cousin of hers). A devout Catholic, she and Harry moved to a condo across the street from their parish church in their later years, where she volunteered and made many friends from her church and her condo group. She was an enthusiastic and rowdy football fan, and watched the Seahawks and Huskies religiously with her friends and neighbors. But more than anything, Kathleen loved her family, and will be remembered as a sparkling light with remarkable energy, an easy laugh and boundless love. She and Harry were in love for nearly 70 years until he passed in 2013. Her siblings were her best friends, and parts of her died right alongside them as she outlived all but one. She was a devoted mother who worked tirelessly to make sure each of her children felt special and loved. She had immense pride in her grandchildren and delighted in the birth of her great-grandchildren – she always had a special place in her heart for babies. She was preceded in death by her son, John; and her husband, Harry; and is survived by her children, daughters, Pam and Patti; and son, Mark; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her youngest sister, Helen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her energy and spirit will live on in us, and we will forever be grateful for her love and presence in our lives. A private service will be held in Edmonds. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in her honor to United Cerebral Palsy.

