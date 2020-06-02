December 7, 1946 - May 21, 2020 Kathryn Ann (Power) Mahoney, 73, of Everett passed away May 21, 2020. She was a Washington native and lived here most her life, having been born on December 7, 1946, and growing up in Alderwood Manor that at the time much resembled Mayberry R.F.D., with grandparents living on a farm across 36th Ave, and fifteen cousins living in a row of homes, everyone was extended family living next to each other. Our parents knew their six kids were free range children, but that there was almost always someone between all the aunts and uncles who knew what they were up to. Of course Cathi was a handful from the start when at two she climbed out of her crib, slipped out the front door and was playing in the road when someone found her and returned her home. It was a sign of things to come. Cathi's parents owned the Twin TeePees on Greenlake in Seattle and all the kids worked in the restaurant, learning how to turn grouchy, hungry people into satisfied customers who came back again and again. Cathi graduated from Meadowdale High School and worked for many years as a supervisor in professional audio equipment manufacturing at Tapco, Phase Linear, and for 25 years at Rane Corporation in Mukilteo until she retired. Cathi loved to travel, flying anywhere from Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between, to Europe several times, and most of the United States having driven all the way across several times. She loved a good junk store or garage sale find and never spent more than a few dollars. Most of all, Cathi had room in her big heart for everyone, she loved her large, sprawling family, and she fiercely loved her daughters and grandchildren with everything in her, telling them that she loved them to the moon and back. Cathi is survived by her daughter, Kelly Adams husband, Tod; granddaughter Britney Wilson and grandog, Meiko; daughter, Erin Angiola husband, Pete grandchildren, Daniel, Tommy, Jennifer, Brieanna, Isabella, Peter, and Judson; great granddaughters, Delilah, Willow, and Winter, as well as many close, life long friends. Memorial donations can be made to the Women's Assistance League in Everett.