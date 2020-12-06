Kathryn Louise Becker passed away on November 29, 2020 after a long illness due to complications brought on by COVID-19. She was born on November 28, 1951 in Everett, Washington, the daughter of Luigi and Yvonne Pirone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Russell Clawson, her second husband Willis Becker, her sons Russell Clawson Jr. and Guy Becker and her brother Richard Pirone. She is survived by her children Lora Sims, Troy (Rose) Clawson, Evelyne (Mike) Regnere, her brother Larry Pirone and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Kathryn's good friend Rose Mann for all her help and support during these trying times.

Per Kathryn's request there will be no services.

November 28, 1951 - November 29, 2020