Kathryn A. Gogo Kathryn A. Gogo, 33, of Marysville, Washington passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. Born April 16, 1987 in San Jose, California to Sau S. Gogo and Anny Gogo. Kathryn is survived by her parents; her children, Rudolfo, J'Aliyah, Lucciano and Queeniyah with Rudolfo Flores Jr, of Tulalip, Washington. She was preceded in death by their eldest son, Damian Flores. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an evening service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020