Kathryn LaVelle Merrifield Kathryn Merrifield, age 82, died peacefully January 30, 2019, at Providence Hospital. Kathryn was born in Falls City, Oregon to Glenn and LaVelle Mills. She is survived by her husband, Jack Merrifield, her son, Ronald (Patty) Merrifield, her daughter, Linda (Mike) Fisher, her daughter, Diana (Leo) Beitner, and her son, Kurt (Viviana) Merrifield. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, great grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathryn is also survived by her sister, Janet (Jim) Ebersole of Anacortes, WA. She was married for 65 years to her husband, Jack Lee Merrifield. They enjoyed summers together camping in their RV at her favorite spot, Soap Lake, WA. Family can recall Kathryn remark, "the lake is so warm this year," followed by a quick smile and an invitation to swim. Kathryn was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 29, 1969. She attended meetings with the Central Everett Congregation for decades. Being a diligent student, she read her Bible every day. She shared her faith with her children, family members and many in the community. Kathryn made close, lifetime friendships within her congregation that remained very precious to her. As a Bible reader, she firmly believed that she will see her loved ones again, in the future resurrection to Paradise, here on the earth. Isaiah 26:19 Her memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 7pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. 1730 Madison Street, Everett, WA 98203. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

