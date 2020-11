Kathy Ann Holmwood passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her son, Dylan Vanosdol; and her sister, Joanne.

Kathy was born and raised in Los Angeles County. She attended Monroe HS and LA Valley Community College. She was a good mother and wanted her son to have opportunities to grow and be successful.

