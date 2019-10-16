August 19, 1961 - October 9, 2019 Kathy Jo Hancock was born August 19, 1961 in Portland, OR and passed away on October 9, 2019 at home in Marysville, WA. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to Brian Hancock for 22 years and resided in Marysville for 22 plus years. Kathy is survived by her husband, Brian Hancock; her two sons, Brandon Jennings and Brian Jennings; her two granddaughters that were the light of her life, Violet and Alyssa Jennings. Kathy is also survived by her five sisters and one brother: Rita Merrill, Wanda Mauk, Penny Wolf, Chip Kachel, Robin Kachel, and Bobbi Curtis. Through this whole ordeal, Kathy came to Christ and was baptized as a born again Christian.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 16, 2019