Kathy Louise McCulley Kathy Louise McCulley, born April 19, 1957, died peacefully on February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Sheldon. Loving mother of Kandida and the late Dylan Michael. Cherished Grandma of Tyler and Kayla. Adoring aunt to Krystal. Supportive sister to Larena. She was a kidney dialysis patient of 38 years proving that it is possible to have a long prosperous life while enduring dialysis treatment. She was the definition of strong woman, mother, grandmother, teacher and mentor. Kathy loved helping other dialysis patients with the daily routine and gave advice as to how to get through the difficult times. She also loved Painting, gardening, and animals of all kinds. Her love was unconditional and endless. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. A celebration of life will be held on April 14, 2019 at 3pm at the Tulalip Gym, 6700 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip, WA 98271.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019