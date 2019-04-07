Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy L. McCulley. View Sign

Kathy Louise McCulley Kathy Louise McCulley, born April 19, 1957, died peacefully on February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Sheldon. Loving mother of Kandida and the late Dylan Michael. Cherished Grandma of Tyler and Kayla. Adoring aunt to Krystal. Supportive sister to Larena. She was a kidney dialysis patient of 38 years proving that it is possible to have a long prosperous life while enduring dialysis treatment. She was the definition of strong woman, mother, grandmother, teacher and mentor. Kathy loved helping other dialysis patients with the daily routine and gave advice as to how to get through the difficult times. She also loved Painting, gardening, and animals of all kinds. Her love was unconditional and endless. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. A celebration of life will be held on April 14, 2019 at 3pm at the Tulalip Gym, 6700 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip, WA 98271.





Kathy Louise McCulley Kathy Louise McCulley, born April 19, 1957, died peacefully on February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Sheldon. Loving mother of Kandida and the late Dylan Michael. Cherished Grandma of Tyler and Kayla. Adoring aunt to Krystal. Supportive sister to Larena. She was a kidney dialysis patient of 38 years proving that it is possible to have a long prosperous life while enduring dialysis treatment. She was the definition of strong woman, mother, grandmother, teacher and mentor. Kathy loved helping other dialysis patients with the daily routine and gave advice as to how to get through the difficult times. She also loved Painting, gardening, and animals of all kinds. Her love was unconditional and endless. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. A celebration of life will be held on April 14, 2019 at 3pm at the Tulalip Gym, 6700 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip, WA 98271. Funeral Home Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

(360) 659-3711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close