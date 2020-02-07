Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Shearer Hunter. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Service 2:30 PM First Presbyterian Church of Everett Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord called Kathy Shearer Hunter home on January 27, 2020. She was released peacefully with her family, friend and pastor by her side. Kathy was born May 12, 1949 at Providence Hospital in Seattle. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Hood Canal where her parents, Bill and Marjorie Shearer, wisely purchased a waterfront parcel on the canal just outside of Belfair. This is where Kathy grew up and blossomed into the fine individual she is today. As an athlete, Kathy and her three younger siblings learned how to waterski. She developed into an eloquent slalom skier and her super-charged smile, as seen from the boat, was electrifying. Kathy quickly became a fantastic captain of the ski boat and enjoyed taking her siblings, and many others for a ski on the warm, glossy Hood Canal waters. This gold coast property was abundant with oysters, clams and crab. Kathy was fond of all! She enjoyed shucking oysters, cracking the crab and harvesting the clams. There was no shortage of beach parties and sunsets. It was here that Kathy developed her entertaining skills. After junior high school in Belfair, the family moved back to Seattle and Kathy attended West Seattle High School. Not surprisingly, her outgoing, vibrant personality landed her on the cheerleading squad. She was a natural beauty. Upon completing high school, it was on to the





There was no shortage of beach parties and sunsets. It was here that Kathy developed her entertaining skills. After junior high school in Belfair, the family moved back to Seattle and Kathy attended West Seattle High School. Not surprisingly, her outgoing, vibrant personality landed her on the cheerleading squad. She was a natural beauty. Upon completing high school, it was on to the University of Washington where she pledged the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her ebullient personality and smile created lifelong friendships. At the U of W Kathy majored in Fashion Design and Education. From a distance one could occasionally spot her carrying her mannequin down the pathway to the campus. Kathy's effervescent and charm secured her a spot on the cheerleader squad for three years and during her senior year she was easily voted onto the homecoming court. Traveling with the team and cheering her boys onto victory, was one of the many things she loved. Her cheerleading personality lived on forever and she motivated many. It was at the U that Kathy met the sunshine of her life, Jamie Hunter, her freshman year. Their friendship grew stronger over the ensuing years and they were married in August of 1976. After marriage, Kathy enjoyed teaching school and she encouraged the kids to be their best. She was enthusiastic and excelled in inspiring the students and gaining their respect. In addition, Kathy would volunteer in every aspect she could whether it be in the community, at school, organizing fundraising events, leading girl scout troops and more. Kathy and Jaimie were fortunate to have two wonderful children, Kimberly and Scott. Kathy nurtured these kids with the greatest of love and care. Kathy is now the proud Nana to three marvelous grandchildren, Ellie, Charlotte and Payton, with the fourth due in May! Kathy loved to play with the kids and cherished her frequent visits to Seattle. Her passions included skiing, hiking and biking in the Pacific Northwest. Jamie and Kathy made many ski trips to Sun Valley, Grand Targhee, Whistler and White Fish where she loved to ski the powder! Their last bike trip to Bar Harbor Maine was fantastic. As an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett she served as a Deacon and a past president of the Women's Association. She made sure all the memorials had fresh flowers and painted all the outside doors blue. Kathy was also a proud member of the Providence General Foundation for 15 years. She was keen on keeping up on new medical advancements. Kathy enjoyed her membership at the Everett Golf and Country Club where she developed so many friends. Her golf game was played with enthusiasm and for fun. When Kathy was playing you could hear her laughter two fairways away. Kathy and Jaime won the annual Cancer Tournament last year and she was so proud. Kathy loved their cabin on Useless Bay, Whidbey Island. It was a getaway for entertaining, crabbing and fishing and taking walks along the sandy beach. Frequently, Kathy would depart from Everett in their 19' Whaler and set off to Whidbey Island. A few crab pots were dropped along the way, it was great fun! Her vibrant enthusiastic personality will be missed by all. She was one of the most generous individuals I have ever known with her time and talent. Her energy level was unequalled. A service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Everett on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:30pm. In honor of Kathy and her love for the Husky sports, we have set up an endowment in her name, "The Kathy Shearer Hunter Football Endowment." If you would like to help this fund grow, please call Mike Plonski at 206-543-2234. GO DAWGS!! 