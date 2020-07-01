Kay Lynne Keck was born in Monroe Washington on June 16th, 1950 to Arthur Keck and Marian Reed Keck. She attended school in Monroe where she graduated from high school in 1968. She married Don Bengston shortly after and she and Don had two sons Jon and Kevin. She and Don divorced and she later married Mike Cook. She and Mike had two children, Willy and Kathy. Kay drove a school bus and later drove truck for Wilder Construction to support herself and Kathy after she and Mike divorced. After working for several years for Wilder, she eventually retired. Over her lifetime she was an interstate truck driver, spent two years in the US Army as a Chaplin's assistant, and used the GI bill to attend and graduate from college. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, Mexico, Jamaica and all-over North America. Kay was blessed with an incredible sense of humor which she shared with everyone she met. She was a very loving and giving person. She will truly be missed by her family and lots of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Willy. She is survived by her children Kathy Cook (Rusty), Jon Bengston (Tami), Kevin Bengston (Kelly), sisters Janice Cabe (Ron) and Terry Cockrill (Dave), and brother Mike Keck (Linda). She also leaves one granddaughter Kylee Bengston. There will be no service at Kay's request. Please make any memorials in her name to your local animal shelter as she loved animals and cared for many in her life. June 16, 1950 - June 23, 2020



