("Heidi") Kay Marie Hutchinson passed away peacefully at home with her family May 12, 2020. She had been on Hospice for 10 days. Heidi was born on December 6, 1937, the first of two daughters, to Johannes Heidemann and Sigrid (Halvorsen) Heidemann, in Bremerton, WA. She was given the nickname "Heidi" at a very early age and was known by that name for the rest of her life. Heidi went to Bremerton High School and graduated in 1955. She attended the University of Washington for about two years, and then completed a two-year training program at Everett General Hospital, which was affiliated with Everett Community College, to become a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN at Everett General Hospital and also at a number of clinics in Everett, WA and North Seattle, both ENT and Orthopedics. In 1961 she married Lars Folkesson. They had one son, Thomas Erik, who currently lives in San Diego, CA, with his wife Dawn and children, Grace, Noah, and Karlee. Tom is the owner-operator of a boat maintenance business. He is a retired naval reservist who served as a Special Boat-Operator Chief (SBC), and was a Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman (SWCC). After divorce from Lars, she married Thomas Hutchinson, MD, of Everett, in 1981. They have one son, Eric Andrew, who lives in North Seattle with his wife Andrea. Eric works as a Nuclear Medicine Technician at The University of Washington Medical School Hospital. Heidi retired from her nursing career in 1987, to raise her son, Eric. Heidi has always enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crafts; and has made many articles of clothing for her family and herself. She has always been proud of her ability to create very decorative gift packages, to the surprise and pleasure of the recipients. She enjoyed many family gatherings in the area, but was at heart a retiring person. She was preceded in death by her father, Hans, and her mother, Sig. Heidi is survived by her husband, Thomas of Everett, WA, after 38 years of marriage, and their son Eric; by a younger sister, Kerry Yates (Rodney), of Bellevue, WA, and their two children, Ian (Kathryn) of North Bend, WA, and Sonja (Geoff), of Seattle; and also by her former husband, Lars (April) of Mukilteo, WA, and her son, Tom by that marriage. Heidi is also survived by a number of cousins, of whom she was very fond. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year, when restrictions associated with the current pandemic permit such gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your favorite charity, or to The Alzheimer's Disease Research, or to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 21, 2020.