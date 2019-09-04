Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Swans Trail Chapel 5419 64th St SE Snohomish , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Einar Johnson Keith Johnson was born in Snohomish, WA, October 18, 1943 to Elvera Hilda Johnson and Nels Oscar W. Johnson. He went to his Heavenly home August 20, 2019 surrounded by Sherene, his loving wife of 55 years, Kristin, his daughter, and Eric, his son. He spent the last three days of his life with so many of his loving family members and friends filling his hospital room with love and memories. He is survived by his wife, Sherene Johnson; his daughter, Kristin Campbell and husband, Christopher; his son, Eric Johnson and wife, Kari, and his grandchildren, Asher Campbell, Loeli Johnson, Neil Johnson, and Lei Chen. He was also survived by his sister, Karine Pettersson and husband, Gunnar; his brothers-in-law, Dean Olson and wife, MaryAnne, Gene Olson and wife, Donna Rose; his cousin who he considered a brother, Allen Soderblom and wife, Nancy, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvera and Oscar Johnson; his sister, Arline Olson and husband, Jack, and his grandson, Nels Campbell. Keith grew up on a small farm in Snohomish, graduated from Snohomish High in 1961, and went to Everett Community College before serving in the army. He raised his family in the Lake Stevens area, and retired from GTE after working 31 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in his retirement. His life was lived generously with a kind heart which included a gift organ donation as his last gift of generosity. Keith's Celebration of Life will be held 11am September 7, 2019 at Swans Trail Chapel, 5419 64th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98290. In lieu of flowers please make a donations to the food bank of your choice or become an Organ Donor as he was.



Keith Einar Johnson Keith Johnson was born in Snohomish, WA, October 18, 1943 to Elvera Hilda Johnson and Nels Oscar W. Johnson. He went to his Heavenly home August 20, 2019 surrounded by Sherene, his loving wife of 55 years, Kristin, his daughter, and Eric, his son. He spent the last three days of his life with so many of his loving family members and friends filling his hospital room with love and memories. He is survived by his wife, Sherene Johnson; his daughter, Kristin Campbell and husband, Christopher; his son, Eric Johnson and wife, Kari, and his grandchildren, Asher Campbell, Loeli Johnson, Neil Johnson, and Lei Chen. He was also survived by his sister, Karine Pettersson and husband, Gunnar; his brothers-in-law, Dean Olson and wife, MaryAnne, Gene Olson and wife, Donna Rose; his cousin who he considered a brother, Allen Soderblom and wife, Nancy, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvera and Oscar Johnson; his sister, Arline Olson and husband, Jack, and his grandson, Nels Campbell. Keith grew up on a small farm in Snohomish, graduated from Snohomish High in 1961, and went to Everett Community College before serving in the army. He raised his family in the Lake Stevens area, and retired from GTE after working 31 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in his retirement. His life was lived generously with a kind heart which included a gift organ donation as his last gift of generosity. Keith's Celebration of Life will be held 11am September 7, 2019 at Swans Trail Chapel, 5419 64th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98290. In lieu of flowers please make a donations to the food bank of your choice or become an Organ Donor as he was. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close