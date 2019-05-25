Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith E. Revoir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Keith E. Revoir February 1, 1950 - May 25, 2014 It's been 15 years since the Lord took you to Heaven. Time has helped heal our sorrow. Our lives have not been the same since. Your family and friends miss you so much. You would be proud of your children's successes over the years and your three wonderful grandchildren. Our comfort lies in the sweet memories and the happy years we shared with you. We know you are with the Lord in an amazing peace and His loving arms. We will always love you, and you will always hold a special place in our hearts. Love always, Jeanette Adam, Collin and Trinity Kelli, Shawn, Jackson Keith and Bryson

In Loving Memory Keith E. Revoir February 1, 1950 - May 25, 2014 It's been 15 years since the Lord took you to Heaven. Time has helped heal our sorrow. Our lives have not been the same since. Your family and friends miss you so much. You would be proud of your children's successes over the years and your three wonderful grandchildren. Our comfort lies in the sweet memories and the happy years we shared with you. We know you are with the Lord in an amazing peace and His loving arms. We will always love you, and you will always hold a special place in our hearts. Love always, Jeanette Adam, Collin and Trinity Kelli, Shawn, Jackson Keith and Bryson Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 25, 2019

