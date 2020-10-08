Keith Friedrichs was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on Sept. 25, 2020. He passed peacefully with loved ones at his side. His seven year journey with dementia has come to an end, and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Keith was born in Chico, CA to parents Roy and Doris Friedrichs. He grew up in rural northern California with his two siblings. He loved the outdoors, and became an Eagle Scout at the age of 13. His family moved south to Los Osos, CA when he was in high school. He graduated from Morro Bay High in 1973 and went on to attend college at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, CA. It was at Cal Poly that he met his lifetime partner, Carol. They married in 1978, and moved back to northern California. They raised their son and daughter in a rural community named Rescue in which they both had careers. Keith was the owner of KC Equipment for 24 years. He owned and operated tractors and equipment, specializing in tight access work. Keith was a skilled contractor and hard worker. He made many customers happy and created amazing landscapes. While running a business, he also started a boy scout troop and was Scoutmaster of that troop for seven years. Through scouting and his business, he continued to enjoy the outdoors, and was an avid hiker and adventurer. He and Carol traveled whenever life allowed during their years together.

When Keith received an early-onset dementia diagnosis in 2014, he and Carol retired and moved to Anderson Island, WA, their dream retirement home. As Keith continued to decline, they moved north to Lake Stevens, WA to enjoy being closer to family. He eventually was cared for in Snohomish, WA at Pacifica Memory Care. His family will be forever grateful for the loving care he received there, as well as the end-of-life care from Providence Hospice.

Keith is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Friedrichs, son Russ Friedrichs of California, daughter Leia Lumsden of Washington, their spouses and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Doris Friedrichs, brother Curt Friedrichs, sister Karen Gustafson, and numerous family members and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Roy Friedrichs.

No public service is planned at this time, but if you so choose, please make a gift to the charity of your choice in Keith's remembrance.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration would be grateful if you so choose to donate to them. They were a huge support during Keith's journey. theAFT.org

Rest in peace, Keith. You are free now, and we love you forever.

October 8, 1955 - September 25, 2020