Keith Michael Kelly October 14, 1957-January 9, 2020 Keith Michael Kelly, 62, born on October 14, 1957, died January 9, 2020. Keith joined the Army, stationed in Germany, on his graduation night from Edmonds High School in 1975. He worked at the Naval Radio Station (T) Jim Creek for 30 years. He loved playing chess with anyone who would challenge him and he loved reading every type of educational and historical books. Keith is survived by his wife, Karen Leong Kelly; stepdaughter, Kalena Osborn; and three grandchildren: Kira, Jonathan, and Jordan; brothers: Steve Kelly and Bob (Patty) Kelly. Memorial Service at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Family request: Casual attire. "Aloha to all those who were a part of his wonderful life!"
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020