Keith Phillip Welch Keith Phillip Welch 84 of Mukilteo, WA passed away on March 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents, Phyillis Bailey Welch and Kenneth Maurice Welch on April 28, 1935 in Seattle. Keith Welch graduated from Queen Anne High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1953, then the Reserves. He was married to Lovey, LaVerne Welch the love of his life in 1957 for 62 years. Keith is survived by his wife; daughter, Lori Warnock Shockley and husband, Kim; daughter, Debra Waldal and husband, Scott; son, Keith Welch Jr., and son, Stephen Welch and wife, Michelle; as well as seven grandchildren and three great grand-children; and many nieces and nephews. Keith was an amazing singer, he sang and traveled with the Seattle Choral Symphony. He painted homes as well as building them, with his sons. He sold commercial Real Estate and insurance. The last part of his life he worked at the Mukilteo School District as a custodian, where he sang and joked with staff and kids. He was a comic, a storyteller, had a quick wit, and had a knack for making friends a part of his family....Keith you will be greatly missed. Memorial Service TBD.



