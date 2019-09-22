Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Redd. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

DDS Keith was born in Garden City, Kansas on January 18, 1930. He died peacefully September 1, 2019 with family by his side. He was born to Frank and Olive Redd, and predeceased by his younger brother, Sheldon. In his youth, the family worked many farms in the Kansas and Colorado areas. When Keith was 12 years old the family escaped the hardscrabble life of the Dust Bowl and moved to the small town of Cowiche, Washington. There the family raised cattle and worked a small apple orchard. Keith graduated from Highland High School in 1947. Keith then spent two years at Linfield College in Oregon where he played football and studied to become a physical education teacher. His plans had to be put on hold as the Korean War broke out and Keith enlisted and spent three years in the Air Force. Upon the wars end Keith enrolled at the University of Washington to finish his undergraduate degree. Eschewing the idea of becoming a teacher, he obtained his DDS degree in 1959 from the University of Washington School of Dentistry. His experience at UW kindled a love of Husky football. As a 60 year season ticket holder he rarely missed a home game. Keith then started his dental practice in Edmonds, WA, in 1959. He served and cared for his patients in the area for the next 24 years. After retiring for two months, Keith missed the patients and challenge of dentistry and set up a new practice in Everett, WA, where he worked for the next 14 years. In his free time Keith loved to garden, watch his horse's race and visit family here in Washington and Hawaii. While Keith loved Husky football and dentistry, they were a distant second to the love he had for the Lord, his wife, Toula and his family. Keith and Toula were married for 26 warm, loving, laughter filled years. No better partners could they have asked for. Truly peas and carrots. Keith is survived by his seven children: Pam (Mick), Phil (Annie), Maureen (Steve), Clark (Angela), Tamara, John (Sarah), Christine (Jobbie), nineteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and therapists who took such great care of our father along with everyone who sent good thoughts and prayers his way. Remembrances may be made in his honor to the . GO DAWGS!





DDS Keith was born in Garden City, Kansas on January 18, 1930. He died peacefully September 1, 2019 with family by his side. He was born to Frank and Olive Redd, and predeceased by his younger brother, Sheldon. In his youth, the family worked many farms in the Kansas and Colorado areas. When Keith was 12 years old the family escaped the hardscrabble life of the Dust Bowl and moved to the small town of Cowiche, Washington. There the family raised cattle and worked a small apple orchard. Keith graduated from Highland High School in 1947. Keith then spent two years at Linfield College in Oregon where he played football and studied to become a physical education teacher. His plans had to be put on hold as the Korean War broke out and Keith enlisted and spent three years in the Air Force. Upon the wars end Keith enrolled at the University of Washington to finish his undergraduate degree. Eschewing the idea of becoming a teacher, he obtained his DDS degree in 1959 from the University of Washington School of Dentistry. His experience at UW kindled a love of Husky football. As a 60 year season ticket holder he rarely missed a home game. Keith then started his dental practice in Edmonds, WA, in 1959. He served and cared for his patients in the area for the next 24 years. After retiring for two months, Keith missed the patients and challenge of dentistry and set up a new practice in Everett, WA, where he worked for the next 14 years. In his free time Keith loved to garden, watch his horse's race and visit family here in Washington and Hawaii. While Keith loved Husky football and dentistry, they were a distant second to the love he had for the Lord, his wife, Toula and his family. Keith and Toula were married for 26 warm, loving, laughter filled years. No better partners could they have asked for. Truly peas and carrots. Keith is survived by his seven children: Pam (Mick), Phil (Annie), Maureen (Steve), Clark (Angela), Tamara, John (Sarah), Christine (Jobbie), nineteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and therapists who took such great care of our father along with everyone who sent good thoughts and prayers his way. Remembrances may be made in his honor to the . GO DAWGS! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.