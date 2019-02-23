Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Loughrin-Billings. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kelly Lee Ann Loughrin-Billings, a life time resident of Edmonds, WA, at the age of 56 on Monday, January 28, 2019. While her family and friends are devastated by feelings that it was not yet her time to go, they find solace in her peace in heaven alongside her father, William Loughrin and her mother, Roberta (Bobbie) Loughrin. Her passing was gentle as she spent her last days surrounded by the loved ones who were blessed to have known her and cherished her presence in their lives. Kelly lived her life continuing a Loughrin family tradition of finding joy in bringing comfort to others. Whether it was cooking with her mother for family gath-erings, spoiling her niece, Brooke Loughrin, and nephew, Billy Loughrin, entertaining neighbors at her famous salsa making parties, reminiscing with her childhood best friend, Tracy about their lemonade stand recipe, or traveling with her husband, Del Billings to their cabin in Index or to Maui, no one could deny Kelly's innate ability to make others feel at ease. As those who knew her learn to live without her, there is hope that the lessons Kelly brought to this Earth will not be forgotten with her early departure from this life. Kelly was the most senior member of the staff at Loughrin & Company CPAs where she started in 1986 working for her father. The company's current owner, her brother, William Loughrin II, will find it difficult to fill the position she left behind. She not only took care of the majority of the firm's restaurant accounts and its longest, largest construction client, but she was a glimmer in the daily life of the office that could never be matched. Her presence will be greatly missed by her fellow employees along with the clients who have become accustomed to the personal touch in her work. If anyone reading this feels a sense of sadness in reading about the death of Kelly, you may be glad to know that our dear friend, sister, aunt, and wife is happily looking down on us with the widest of smiles. When she is not dressing up with her mother in the extravagant clothes of heaven or listening to the comforting sounds of Kris Kristofferson through God's sound system, she is here with us. May this never be forgotten. We love you Kel. Rest with ease. A celebration of life will be held on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, 2019. The Celebration will be held at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kelly Lee Ann Loughrin-Billings, a life time resident of Edmonds, WA, at the age of 56 on Monday, January 28, 2019. While her family and friends are devastated by feelings that it was not yet her time to go, they find solace in her peace in heaven alongside her father, William Loughrin and her mother, Roberta (Bobbie) Loughrin. Her passing was gentle as she spent her last days surrounded by the loved ones who were blessed to have known her and cherished her presence in their lives. Kelly lived her life continuing a Loughrin family tradition of finding joy in bringing comfort to others. Whether it was cooking with her mother for family gath-erings, spoiling her niece, Brooke Loughrin, and nephew, Billy Loughrin, entertaining neighbors at her famous salsa making parties, reminiscing with her childhood best friend, Tracy about their lemonade stand recipe, or traveling with her husband, Del Billings to their cabin in Index or to Maui, no one could deny Kelly's innate ability to make others feel at ease. As those who knew her learn to live without her, there is hope that the lessons Kelly brought to this Earth will not be forgotten with her early departure from this life. Kelly was the most senior member of the staff at Loughrin & Company CPAs where she started in 1986 working for her father. The company's current owner, her brother, William Loughrin II, will find it difficult to fill the position she left behind. She not only took care of the majority of the firm's restaurant accounts and its longest, largest construction client, but she was a glimmer in the daily life of the office that could never be matched. Her presence will be greatly missed by her fellow employees along with the clients who have become accustomed to the personal touch in her work. If anyone reading this feels a sense of sadness in reading about the death of Kelly, you may be glad to know that our dear friend, sister, aunt, and wife is happily looking down on us with the widest of smiles. When she is not dressing up with her mother in the extravagant clothes of heaven or listening to the comforting sounds of Kris Kristofferson through God's sound system, she is here with us. May this never be forgotten. We love you Kel. Rest with ease. A celebration of life will be held on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, 2019. The Celebration will be held at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm. Funeral Home Beck's Funeral Home

405 5TH AVE S

EDMONDS , WA 98020

(425) 771-1234 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close