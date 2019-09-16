Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Louise Monahan. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Floral Hall 802 E Mukilteo Blvd, #205 Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 10, 1962 - Sept. 2, 2019 Kelly was born December 10, 1962 in Everett, WA. She lost her battle with a long illness and passed away peacefully at her home in Everett on September 2, 2019. Kelly grew up in Snohomish, WA graduating from Snohomish High School in 1981. Kelly was happiest spending time at the cabin at Possession Beach on Whidbey Island with her husband, Jim; dog, Riley and cat, Cheeps. Kelly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working in the yard and garden, cooking, taking care of her many hanging baskets and plants, feeding the gold finches and hummingbirds, crabbing, eating oysters, sitting around the bon fires, eating s'mores, walking the beach in search of agates and fishing with her husband, just to mention a few. Kelly was also a 33-year member of the Snohomish Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #195. Kelly began her career with the State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries in April 1985 as a Statistical Reports Compiler and retired in December 2018 as Regional Consultation Manager in the Division of Occupational Safety and Health. A big part of her career was devoted to helping employers maintain a safe and healthful working environment for its employees. A special thanks to Kelly's many friends and coworkers at the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries for the support and encouraging words throughout her journey. She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Kendal, Kelly and Kevin; daughter, Shelly; and granddaughter, Gracie. She is also survived by her mother, Darlene (Mike) James; sister, Kimberly (Jim) Davis; brothers, Darren (Theresa) James, Shane Dressel, Larry (Caroline) Dressel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Larry Dressel and stepfather, Melvin James. A Celebration of Life will be held at Floral Hall (802 E Mukilteo Blvd, #205, Everett, WA 98203) Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.



