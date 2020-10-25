Kelly Susan Warren passed away from brain cancer on October 10, 2020, fifteen years after the initial diagnosis of a two year life expectancy.

Born Sept. 2, 1960 to Jack and Marylynn Warren of Everett, the third of four siblings. Kelly was the most energetic child and the most accident prone.

In the 8th grade Kelly discovered running as a sport. As an 80lb, 4'1" freshman at Cascade High, she was knocked down and stepped on at her first cross-country meet. She got up, kept going, and finished second. She went on to become the captain of the track an cross-country teams. She won a scholarship to Spokane CC. She is in the Hall of Fame at both schools. She ran countless 5k and 10k races, and several marathons over the decades.

Kelly loved to travel. She loved to jump into her Jeep and hit the back roads and blue highways, checking out the sights, fairs, festivals, and funky restaurants. She shared this love of adventure with her niece and nephew, Katie and Kyle, and her great nephew Enzo. Enzo was Kelly's partner in crime, enjoying puddle jumping, sunset watching, Talk Like a Pirate Day (free donuts for dressing like a pirate), and just running around the back yard.

Kelly worked in insurance, manufacturing, flower delivery, and at the Library for the Blind. But her favorite job was at the Dept of Natural Resources. Thats's where she got to use her encyclopedic knowledge of Washington state.

Volunteering was a big part of Kelly's retirement. She worked art fairs, plant and airplane festivals, and anywhere she could be of use. An avid reader, Kelly knew the location of every Little Free Library in Everett. She developed a regular route and a few friendships.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father Jack. She is survived by her mother Marylynn, brother Steve, sisters Jacki and Gail, niece Katie Youmans (Stephen), nephew Kyle Goodwin and great nephew Enzo Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Other ways to celebrate Kelly's life would be running, road tripping, or using Little Free Libraries. Or you could stay home and watch a '30's screwball comedy, Dr. Who, or NCIS. Just don't forget the coffee and Oreos.

September 2, 1960 - October 10, 2020