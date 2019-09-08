In Loving Memory of Kelsey Alyce Osborne Sept. 10, 1987 to July 9, 2017 Tuesday will be the third birthday since you left us. There were other plans for you that we continually struggle to comprehend. You were a teacher and a giver to all. Your care and generosity went beyond the classroom. Your donations saved lives and kept other families whole. Your family and friends will always miss you. Our only comfort is knowing that you have helped many others in the short time you were here.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019