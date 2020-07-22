Kenneth Joseph Skalsky, beloved husband, father and brother has passed from this life into God's hands on July 13th at the age of 82 from complications with COVID-19. Ken was born on June 5th, 1938 in Hebron, N. Dakota to Rose (Duppong) Skalsky & Joseph Skalsky. Ken graduated from the Assumption Abbey in Richardton, N. Dakota & excelled as a star athlete in basketball, football & baseball. He married Francie Walls in 1957 & shortly thereafter they moved to Fayetteville, N. Carolina where Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg and eventually making their way back home to N. Dakota.

Ken began his career as an outside salesman, starting in Montana with a wholesale meat company and then entered into the paint industry in WA., starting with Dutch Boy, Kelly-Moore, Preservative, and finally serving as President of Cloverdale Paint Company's U.S. division until his retirement. He was a mentor to many & will be missed by family & friends from all over.

Ken was a lover of all sports and passed that on to his kids. He enjoyed watching his sons play football at Snohomish High School and he was always there to support any one of them in their activities.

He married Nancy Bradder in 1987 & upon his retirement in 2004 they moved to El Mirage, AZ., where he was an avid golfer who loved the competition!

Ken was preceded in death by his mother & father. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Sister Mary Lambert Skalsky (Mother of God Monastery, Watertown, S. Dakota), daughter Kim (John) Shaw, sons Kevin (Lynn), Kerry, Keith (Linda), stepsons Andrew and Peter Bradder, 9 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.

At this time there will be no services.

June 5, 1938 - July 13, 2020