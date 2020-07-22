1/1
Ken Skalsky
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Joseph Skalsky, beloved husband, father and brother has passed from this life into God's hands on July 13th at the age of 82 from complications with COVID-19. Ken was born on June 5th, 1938 in Hebron, N. Dakota to Rose (Duppong) Skalsky & Joseph Skalsky. Ken graduated from the Assumption Abbey in Richardton, N. Dakota & excelled as a star athlete in basketball, football & baseball. He married Francie Walls in 1957 & shortly thereafter they moved to Fayetteville, N. Carolina where Ken enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg and eventually making their way back home to N. Dakota.

Ken began his career as an outside salesman, starting in Montana with a wholesale meat company and then entered into the paint industry in WA., starting with Dutch Boy, Kelly-Moore, Preservative, and finally serving as President of  Cloverdale Paint Company's U.S. division until his retirement. He was a mentor to many & will be missed by family & friends from all over. 

Ken was a lover of all sports and passed that on to his kids. He enjoyed watching his sons play football at Snohomish High School and he was always there to support any one of them in their activities. 

He married Nancy Bradder in 1987 & upon his retirement in 2004 they moved to El Mirage, AZ., where he was an avid golfer who loved the competition!

Ken was preceded in death by his mother & father. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Sister Mary Lambert Skalsky (Mother of God Monastery, Watertown, S. Dakota), daughter Kim (John) Shaw, sons Kevin (Lynn), Kerry, Keith (Linda), stepsons Andrew and Peter Bradder, 9 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.

At this time there will be no services. 

June 5, 1938 - July 13, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
He and Nancy were one of the first people we met when we moved to El Mirage in 2022. Such a nice man, he will be missed in the neighborhood. Love to Nancy and the family.
Jane Hyatt
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Ken was a wonderful friend and I thoroughly enjoyed his company. Many fond golfing and golf related fun memories. Will be missed by all who knew him.
Harry Rooksby, St Albert, Alberta, Canada
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ken was a great guy and he will be missed by all his friends at PEM.
Don & Marlene Blackburn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved