Kenneth "Ken" Arthur Bailey July 1, 1952 - June 16, 2019 On June 16, 2019 we lost a great man. Ken Bailey, 66, of Arlington, WA, passed peacefully in his sleep due to a hemorrhagic stroke with his family by his side. He will be remembered by his wife of 48 years, Vickie Bailey; his kids, Ray Bailey, Kevin Bailey and Jessie Youngquist; grand-kids, Zack Macie, Justin and Conner; his mother; siblings; numerous additional family and friends. There will be a "Potluck" Celebration of Life at Jordan River Trails, 14129 Club Way, Arlington, WA on July 20, 2019 between 1-4 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019