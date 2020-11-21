1/1
Kenneth A. Hovde
1931 - 2020
Ken was born on Mother's Day May 11, 1931 and passed away Nov 15, 2020 in Wenatchee WA at The Maple Lodge.

Ken Leaves Behind; Linda Jones, The extended families of Ken and Jane Hovde, Kevin and Cheri Hovde, Lisa and Joe Ferraro, Jeff and Brenda Hussey. Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. His siblings Wayne Hovde, Bob and Mary Hovde, Lindy and Dave Staub. Ken was a longtime Edmonds resident and business owner before relocating to Wenatchee. Early on he was the Owner of Hovde Construction, active in the Edmonds Yacht Club and Snohomish County Sheriffs Posey. After relocating to Wenatchee Ken continued building. His pride and joy being The Maple Lodge and his friendship with Kellie and Judith. Ken enjoyed many travels and his time on the road, always a cowboy at heart. Ken has taken his last ride over the mountains to come home to his final resting place of Edmonds WA. Family Graveside Services Tuesday Nov 24th.

May 11, 1931 - November 15, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
