Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Kenneth Blue. View Sign Service Information Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 (509)-662-1561 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Kenneth Joe Blue Kenneth Joe Blue, age 80, died of ALS on June 22, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl C. Blue of Wenatchee, WA, and his mother, Flora Susan Lane of Wenatchee, and his step-father, Orlando (Pete) Lane of Wenatchee. Ken was born on July 20, 1938 in Boswell, AR, to Flora, married Joyce Smithson on November 5, 1955 and is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their sons and daughter: Rocky, Randy, David, Steven and Lisa Simmons; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and grand-grandfather. He will be dearly missed. He graduated from Mid-Western Baptist College in Pontiac, MI, in 1969 with a BRE (Bachelor of Religious Education) going on to earn a Doctor of Divinity in 1981. He earned a MBS (Masters of Biblical Studies) in 2014 and a DTS (Doctor of Theological Studies) in 2015 from Open Bible College International, Beeville, TX, and a Doctor of Ministry from Bethany Divinity College and Seminary in 2016. He moved to Lynnwood, WA, in 1969 and founded Open Door Baptist Church. After 39 years of ministry he retired as Pastor Emeritus in October 2008 due to ALS. The majority of Ken's life was devoted to tell others to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He enjoyed preaching, writing and traveling and his family and friends will always remember him as a deeply devoted man of God. He was a preacher, teacher, professor, author of commentaries and research books, an evangelist, a conference and motivational speaker, encouraging leadership and church building both here and abroad. He was a great dad, loving husband, provider for his family and a true friend to all. The memorial service and celebration of his life well be held at Open Door Baptist Church (17014 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood, WA 98037) Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2pm. For more information please contact the church office at 425-743-4922. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at:



Dr. Kenneth Joe Blue Kenneth Joe Blue, age 80, died of ALS on June 22, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl C. Blue of Wenatchee, WA, and his mother, Flora Susan Lane of Wenatchee, and his step-father, Orlando (Pete) Lane of Wenatchee. Ken was born on July 20, 1938 in Boswell, AR, to Flora, married Joyce Smithson on November 5, 1955 and is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their sons and daughter: Rocky, Randy, David, Steven and Lisa Simmons; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and grand-grandfather. He will be dearly missed. He graduated from Mid-Western Baptist College in Pontiac, MI, in 1969 with a BRE (Bachelor of Religious Education) going on to earn a Doctor of Divinity in 1981. He earned a MBS (Masters of Biblical Studies) in 2014 and a DTS (Doctor of Theological Studies) in 2015 from Open Bible College International, Beeville, TX, and a Doctor of Ministry from Bethany Divinity College and Seminary in 2016. He moved to Lynnwood, WA, in 1969 and founded Open Door Baptist Church. After 39 years of ministry he retired as Pastor Emeritus in October 2008 due to ALS. The majority of Ken's life was devoted to tell others to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He enjoyed preaching, writing and traveling and his family and friends will always remember him as a deeply devoted man of God. He was a preacher, teacher, professor, author of commentaries and research books, an evangelist, a conference and motivational speaker, encouraging leadership and church building both here and abroad. He was a great dad, loving husband, provider for his family and a true friend to all. The memorial service and celebration of his life well be held at Open Door Baptist Church (17014 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood, WA 98037) Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2pm. For more information please contact the church office at 425-743-4922. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at: jonesjonesbetts.com Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close