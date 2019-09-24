Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth C. Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson July 9, 1930 - September 6, 2019 Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson, 89, of Arlington, WA passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019. Ken was born in Iola, WI on July 9, 1930. He proudly served his country in the Army for four years. He had a great love of his family, the Seahawks, NASCAR and attending car shows with his many classic cars. Ken is survived by his sister, Barb Mooney; children: Mike Nelson and Casey Nelson (Shelley); stepchildren: Kelly Scherrer (Dan), Jill Rule (Joel) and David Parnell; and his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Becky Nelson; father, Vernon Nelson; mother, Martha Allen; twin brothers, Donald and Derrald Nelson; sister, Lois McLavey; and son, Paul Nelson. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Father's House Foursquare Church, Granite Falls, WA on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson July 9, 1930 - September 6, 2019 Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson, 89, of Arlington, WA passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019. Ken was born in Iola, WI on July 9, 1930. He proudly served his country in the Army for four years. He had a great love of his family, the Seahawks, NASCAR and attending car shows with his many classic cars. Ken is survived by his sister, Barb Mooney; children: Mike Nelson and Casey Nelson (Shelley); stepchildren: Kelly Scherrer (Dan), Jill Rule (Joel) and David Parnell; and his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Becky Nelson; father, Vernon Nelson; mother, Martha Allen; twin brothers, Donald and Derrald Nelson; sister, Lois McLavey; and son, Paul Nelson. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Father's House Foursquare Church, Granite Falls, WA on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close