Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson July 9, 1930 - September 6, 2019 Kenneth "Ken" C. Nelson, 89, of Arlington, WA passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2019. Ken was born in Iola, WI on July 9, 1930. He proudly served his country in the Army for four years. He had a great love of his family, the Seahawks, NASCAR and attending car shows with his many classic cars. Ken is survived by his sister, Barb Mooney; children: Mike Nelson and Casey Nelson (Shelley); stepchildren: Kelly Scherrer (Dan), Jill Rule (Joel) and David Parnell; and his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Becky Nelson; father, Vernon Nelson; mother, Martha Allen; twin brothers, Donald and Derrald Nelson; sister, Lois McLavey; and son, Paul Nelson. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Father's House Foursquare Church, Granite Falls, WA on October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 24, 2019