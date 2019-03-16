Kenneth M. Cage Kenneth M. Cage: born July 2, 1931, passed away March 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Ethel, of almost 66 years; daughter, Aleta Phillips, son-in-law, Mark Phillips; grand-daughter, Lindsay Phillips; son, Arlan Cage, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cage, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Marysville Masonic Lodge #122, 419 Columbia Street, Marysville, Washington on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00pm. Graveside services will follow at Marysville Cemetery, and a reception at the Marysville Historical Society at the conclusion of the graveside services.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Cage.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 16, 2019