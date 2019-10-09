Kenneth D. McKinzey (1937 - 2019)
  • "I was a millwright at Scott/Kimberly Clark and had the..."
    - denver hicks
  • "Rest in PEACE my good friend, Thanks for all the memories."
    - Lonnie Maranville
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VFW
2711 Oaks Ave, Everett
August 3, 1937 - October 2, 2019 Kenneth D. McKinzey was born on August 3, 1937. He passed away on October 2, 2019 in Everett, WA at the age of 82. Ken was a retired Adjuster from Scott Paper Company (Kimberly-Clark) after 33 years of dedication. He was survived by his wife, Euldene (Jimmi) McKinzey; his eight children, and 11 grandchildren. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019 at the VFW, 2711 Oaks Ave, Everett, WA from 1:00-6:00 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 9, 2019
