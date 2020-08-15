Kenneth Douglas DeLisle, age 20, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Everett, Washington on August 7, 2020. Ken was born May 25, 2000 in Everett, the son of Chris and Virginia (Bain) DeLisle. He attended Everett Public Schools, graduating from Cascade High School in 2018. He was currently enrolled as a Junior at Western Washington University, majoring in Sociology with a minor in Mathematics. Ken enjoyed family trips, especially to the beach and the ocean. He was an avid gamer, appreciating the challenge of video, board, and tabletop games. He thrived on in-depth conversations about space, including the stars, distant planets, and galaxies. He was a dedicated listener to music and especially enjoyed the music and lyrics of the Mountain Goats and AJJ. Time with family and friends was central to his life. Ken was preceded in death by his Grandfather Philip K. Bain. He is survived by his loving parents Virginia Bain DeLisle and Chris DeLisle, and by his adoring brother John Patrick DeLisle. Also surviving him from Everett are his Great Grandmother Joyce Weaver, Grandparents Sandy and John Delisle, and his Grandmother Ann Bain. Others include his Aunt Georgia Marra (Bothell),Uncle Bill Bain (Everett), Great Uncle Jim Bain (Cranbrook, BC), and his Aunt Sarah (Coby) Wilson and cousins Riley and Carter Wilson (Rogers, Arkansas) and Uncle Mike DeLisle (Mt. Vernon) He is also survived by his close friends Mads, Lyndsay, Eli, Andrew, Dakotah, Reef, and Anders. Due to the Covid restrictions, the memorial ceremony will be private but can be viewed virtually with a provided link. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood. In lieu of flowers the family asks you consider donations in Ken's name to PAWS of Lynnwood, Black Lives Matter of Seattle/King County, or the American Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association.

