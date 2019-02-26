Kenneth F. Rhoads

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Rhoads.

Kenneth Foster Rhoads Kenneth Rhoads, 64 went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his mother, Irene (Don) Schauman; brothers, Robert (Jeri) Rhoads, Michael Rhoads and George (Laura) Rhoads; his sisters, Beatrice (Daniel) Jensen and Pattie (Dennis) Blackwell; father-in-law, Melvin (Yvonne) Bratley; brother-in-law, Michael (Brenda) Bratley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George "Bill". A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Hope Assembly, 9304 7th Ave, Everett, WA 98208.
logo

logo
Funeral Home
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
(360) 659-3711
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Marysville, WA   (360) 659-3711
funeral home direction icon