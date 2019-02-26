Kenneth Foster Rhoads Kenneth Rhoads, 64 went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his mother, Irene (Don) Schauman; brothers, Robert (Jeri) Rhoads, Michael Rhoads and George (Laura) Rhoads; his sisters, Beatrice (Daniel) Jensen and Pattie (Dennis) Blackwell; father-in-law, Melvin (Yvonne) Bratley; brother-in-law, Michael (Brenda) Bratley; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George "Bill". A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Hope Assembly, 9304 7th Ave, Everett, WA 98208.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Rhoads.
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
(360) 659-3711
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2019