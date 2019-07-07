Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park 1825 E. College Way Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-424-1154 Celebration of Life 12:15 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 400 N 15th St Mount Vernon , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

August 1, 1935 - June 29, 2019 Ken Heidt, age 83, of Arlington, WA, was born August 1, 1935 in Bismarck, ND to Ralph and Rose Heidt; he passed away June 29, 2019 in Everett, WA with his family by his side. Ken grew up in Tacoma, WA and moved to Yakima, WA attending Yakima High School. In 1953, at the age of 17, Ken joined the Marines to see the world and study electronics. After three years of service, he worked for Boeing as an electrical technician and the Seattle Center as supervisor of the sound department handling visiting acts, concerts and sporting events. In 1975, he and his wife, Janice, purchased ABC Rentals in Lynnwood, WA, running successfully until their son, Phil purchased it in 1996. During that same time, Ken established Olympic Sound, Inc., installing sound systems in Catholic churches and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He also started Cruise Charter Rentals to satisfy his love for boating and helped launch Canine Country Club and Cattery with his son, Mike. Ken was always busy. He built three homes, a cabin and a few barns along the way. In 1979 he and Janice started K&J Farm, breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. In 1987, after having a small farm in Lynnwood, they purchased a larger farm in Smokey Point/Arlington, WA. Since then he had many proud and prosperous moments as a breeder and horse owner. Ken was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Matthew. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice (Weckert) Heidt; sons, Mike and his wife, Cindy, Phil and his wife, Alexia; sister, Darlene Silbernagel and her husband, Leo; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Ken's life will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N 15th St, Mount Vernon, WA with reception following in the Hawthorne Reception Room. Please share your thoughts of Ken and sign the online guest register at



August 1, 1935 - June 29, 2019 Ken Heidt, age 83, of Arlington, WA, was born August 1, 1935 in Bismarck, ND to Ralph and Rose Heidt; he passed away June 29, 2019 in Everett, WA with his family by his side. Ken grew up in Tacoma, WA and moved to Yakima, WA attending Yakima High School. In 1953, at the age of 17, Ken joined the Marines to see the world and study electronics. After three years of service, he worked for Boeing as an electrical technician and the Seattle Center as supervisor of the sound department handling visiting acts, concerts and sporting events. In 1975, he and his wife, Janice, purchased ABC Rentals in Lynnwood, WA, running successfully until their son, Phil purchased it in 1996. During that same time, Ken established Olympic Sound, Inc., installing sound systems in Catholic churches and the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. He also started Cruise Charter Rentals to satisfy his love for boating and helped launch Canine Country Club and Cattery with his son, Mike. Ken was always busy. He built three homes, a cabin and a few barns along the way. In 1979 he and Janice started K&J Farm, breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. In 1987, after having a small farm in Lynnwood, they purchased a larger farm in Smokey Point/Arlington, WA. Since then he had many proud and prosperous moments as a breeder and horse owner. Ken was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Matthew. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice (Weckert) Heidt; sons, Mike and his wife, Cindy, Phil and his wife, Alexia; sister, Darlene Silbernagel and her husband, Leo; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Ken's life will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N 15th St, Mount Vernon, WA with reception following in the Hawthorne Reception Room. Please share your thoughts of Ken and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close