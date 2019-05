Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory Of My Loving Husband Kenneth Glen Bailey Who left us three years ago today Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten. Love you, Sheila

Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019

