Kenneth H. Lauterbach, 82, a resident of Snohomish, Washington passed away October 7, 2019. Kenneth was born in Everett. WA, on May 28, 1937 to Elvir and Averil Lauterbach. Ken is preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, Jerry, and Carl and his last wife, Mary. In 1973 Ken joined the Snohomish Volunteer Fire Department and was elected to the position of Fire Commissioner in 1987, a position that he held for 12 years. Ken drove a log truck for Port Gardner Timber Co. in Everett from 1975-1983. In 1983 Ken finally found his dream job when he was hired by Washington Trucking Inc., where he worked until 2013, give or take a couple of very short retirements. Ken was an active member of the Zion Lutheran church. Ken is survived by his sisters, Marilyn Joyce (Robert), Marlene Farrell; son, Chip, (Kristin), and grandson, Jonah. A Memorial service will be held, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019