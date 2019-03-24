January 30, 1962 - March 9, 2019 Kenneth J. Largen went to be with his brother, Don in heaven March 9, 2019. He was born January 30, 1962 in Seattle, WA. He is survived by his mother, Betty; father, Jim; brother, Dean; and his beloved childeren, Alexa, Mason, Christopher and Jazmin. Kenny will be remembered for his great wit and funny sense of humor. Kenny (Clown) found his passion in writting and left us with a collection of witty and soul-searching poetry. A Celebration of Life will be in the near future. "Goodbye Clown"
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019