June 7, 1935 - March 2, 2019 Kenneth K. Cambley, born June 7, 1935, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Clearview, WA. Son of Patrick and Mildred Cambley; beloved brother, grew up in Snoqualmie Valley. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and made it to Master Sergeant. He worked security on the Everett waterfront. He was a great people-person and will be greatly missed by his brother, Vern Cambley of Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2019