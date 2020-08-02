Kenneth L. Carter passed away peacefully in his home on July 25, 2020,with his loving wife, Clare by his side. Ken is survived by his wife, his son Doug Carter (Vyonne), Brian Carter (Sandy), Tammy Russell (Les), grandchildren; Andy, Trevor, Brandi, Dalton, his beloved brother Don Carter (Marilyn), and many caring nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Tel Carter, Jerome Carter (Lois) and his sisters Mavis Dotzauer (Cyril) and Darlene Duncan (Norm).

Ken was born in Carthage, South Dakota on January 1, 1930. The son of Tellef and Judith Carter, Ken spent his growing up years in this small rural town, graduating from high school in 1948 and enlisting in the Navy later that year. After serving for 6 years, Ken moved to Everett Washington, where on a blind date, he met and ultimately married Clare in 1955.

With a love of the outdoors, Ken regularly took Clare and the kids on adventures camping, hiking and fishing, and he especially looked forward to annual treks to Pearrygin Lake, where a large "Carter Clan" would gather to enjoy fun (and mildly competitive) fishing trips. In the early years, Ken enjoyed watching his kids in their sporting events, and was always so proud of their accomplishments, both on and off the field.

Ken worked for 17 years at Simpson Lee Paper as a leadman, and later as a machinist at Dyson Industry, retiring from the workforce in 1991. After retirement, the adventures continued with Ken and Clare taking to the open road in their motorhome. Traveling coast to coast, they had a special love for visiting Ken's brother Tel in Florida and re-visiting his beloved Carthage. Ken spent happy times with his son Doug fishing in Nootka, and many trips to see his son Brian in Alaska, with fishing always on the agenda.

Respect, love, honor and faith were the building blocks of Ken's life. He was a proud man, a generous man, a man of faith and family. Ken had a full life of hard work, travel, fun and fulfilment, he shared a passion for travel, for sports, for fishing and perhaps most important, family with all who knew him. Ken is gone now, leaving an absence in our hearts, but never forgotten. His legacy lives on every time we go camping, hunting or hiking, when we catch a fish or when we make sure our socks match our shirts, (Ken was a very stylish dresser) he will be remembered and loved.



A private family memorial will be conducted by Weller Funeral Home inArlington on August 7th.

When it is possible, we will invite you all to come together and joyfullyremember Ken.

January 1, 1930 - July 25, 2020