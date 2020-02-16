Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Lee Johnson Jan. 13, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2020 Ken passed away peacefully at his home in Marysville, WA, on January 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Harvey Johnson and his sister, Carol L. Watson of Marysville. He is survived by survived by his brother, Harold Johnson of Gig Harbor, WA; and his two sons, Ken Johnson of Vancouver, WA, and James Johnson of Juneau, AK; six grand children, one great-grand child; numerous nieces and nephews and his caregiver of the last several years, Shane Hurley. Ken graduated from Marysville High School in 1958 and went on to serve in the US Coast Guard. An accident left him paralyzed in 1966 but that did not keep him down. He competed in several wheelchair and handicap games, earning him close to 90 medals during the 1980's and 1990's and was featured in many local papers. He earned Man of the Year from ECC where he also trained for competitions. He always had a smile and felt lucky to have what he did have. That great spirit is what carried him for 54 years in a wheelchair. He was just shy by a few months of making the world record book as the longest living quadriplegic. He was an inspiration to those around him and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in his honor on February 22, 2020, from 11-2pm at the Crystal Tree Clubhouse in Marysville. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the s Program. Watch for the upcoming featured article on Ken in the Everett Herald.



