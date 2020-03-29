May 4, 1934 - March 19, 2020 Kenneth Marvin Doane, was born May 4, 1934 in Everett, WA to Kenneth I. and Nora Doane. He graduated Marysville High School in 1952 and then attended Everett Junior College. Ken died peacefully March 19, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Wilma; three children, Debbie Dunn (Mike), Carol Doane, and Tim Doane; his grand-daughter, Kailynn Keirstead (Andrew); and his brother, Bill Doane. He was preceded in death by his son, David. Gifts in memory of Kenneth M. Doane may be made to the last nonprofit board he served on which provides college scholarships: www.womanofwonder.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020