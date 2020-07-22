Ken Meek of Mill Creek, WA passed away May 16, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland WA. Ken was born May 23, 1945 in Juneau, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Meek and brother Don. He is survived by his wife Judi of 55 years; daughter Lisa Brager (Kevin); son Scott; sister Judy Kiesel (Rod); brothers John (Judy), David (Caroline), Joe (Carla); granddaughters Paige, Dana, Anna; and eleven nieces and nephews.

Ken graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1963 and attended the University of Alaska. In 1964 he married Judi (Prisel) also a graduate of Juneau-Douglas High School. He worked for the Alaska Department of Highways for five years before moving to Kirkland, WA in 1969 where they raised their family. Ken worked for the Bellevue engineering firm, Goldsmith Engineering, for 30 years and was an active Kirkland Volunteer Fireman for over 25 years. Ken enjoyed taking annual trips with family to Lake Chelan in Eastern Washington and trips to Las Vegas. However, what he loved the most was spending time with his three granddaughters and watching them grow up to be such beautiful young women and was very proud of each of them. Later in life Ken became an avid jigsaw "puzzler" and never met a puzzle he couldn't conquer, no matter how big. He and wife Judi lived in Kirkland for 49 years before moving to Mill Creek, WA in 2018.

As per his wishes, Ken's ashes will be spread on top of Mount Meek in Juneau, AK. Mount Meek was named after his father, Robert Meek, who was a pilot for the US Federal Fish and Wildlife and was killed in a plane crash while on official duty in 1954. A memorial celebration for Ken will be scheduled once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Hospice at www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com

May 16, 2020