Kenneth N. Jensen, aged 83, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Traveling with his whole family on a grand European adventure, Ken was surrounded by loved ones when he died. While his death was unexpected, it speaks of a life well-lived right up until the end. Ken Jensen was born at home to Danish immigrants, Jens and Marie Jensen, on a farm in Minnesota in 1936. His family moved to Washington State when he was young. He lived on Camano Island and graduated from Twin City High School. Ken joined the US Army and trained as an advanced infantryman. He served in Europe from 1954-1956 before returning home to use his GI Bill at WSU. After graduation, he put his forestry degree to work, joining the USFS. During his early career, while working timber in Willard, WA, on the Gifford Pinochot National Forest, he joined a summer baseball team and pursued an opponent's daughter, Elaine Grant. They married in 1963, and a year later their first son, Steve was born. Ken and Elaine moved to Oregon and raised two boys, Steve and Tom, while enjoying his career with the Umpqua National Forest. The family spent three years at Toketee, OR where Ken laid out timber sales. While there, he fished every day - so much that he never fished again! The Jensen's moved to Glide, OR in 1970, where he continued to work in timber. Ken was a contract specialist in Roseburg, OR when he retired in 1992 after 32+ years of distinguished service. When he retired, Ken continued to serve on the trails as a founding member of "The Motley Crew," a rogue group of senior citizens committed to maintaining the national forest. This group of brothers cleared trails and told tales every Thursday along the North Umpqua, receiving public recognition for their work. Ken will be sorely missed for his smart, but kind, sense of humor, his wicked pinochle skills, his expertise with all things trees, and his support of all things sports - Go Cougs! And whatever team his grandsons play for. He loved hunting with his friends and knew the trails and huckleberry spots of the N. Umpqua by heart. Ken is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine; his sisters, Janet Hagen and Ardith Fure; his sons, Steve (Libby) Jensen of Vancouver, WA, and Tom (Jenn) Jensen of Tacoma, WA; his grandsons, Ben and Tim; and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his newly discovered family in Denmark, cousins, Leo (Lene) Jensen, and Jane (Soren) Simonson and Jette Jensen. Ken was a proud member of The Motley Crew, the Glide Volunteer Fire Department, the Old Smokeys Organization, and was a committed Youth Baseball Coach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glide High School Booster Club or the Glide Fire Department. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., July 13, 2019, in the Glide Community Center.



