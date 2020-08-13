Ken Parsons, age 83, of Arlington, Washington rode off into the next chapter of his life on August 7, 2020.

Ken was born February 23, 1937 in Gans, Oklahoma to Clyde and Mae.

Ken is survived by his sister Donna; children Gabrielle (Randy) and James (Kathi); grandchildren Corbin, Alica (Miguel), Shay, Ryan (Natalie) and Kaden; and great-grandchildren Elias and Peyton.

He is preceded by wife Opal, parents Clyde and Mae and brothers Buddie and Barney.

A celebraction of life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 as an open house potluck from 4-8 pm at 7703 Westlund Rd. Arlington, WA 98223.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Ken's name.

February 23, 1937 - August 7, 2020