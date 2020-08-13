1/1
Kenneth Parsons
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ken Parsons, age 83, of Arlington, Washington rode off into the next chapter of his life on August 7, 2020.
Ken was born February 23, 1937 in Gans, Oklahoma to Clyde and Mae.

Ken is survived by his sister Donna; children Gabrielle (Randy) and James (Kathi); grandchildren Corbin, Alica (Miguel), Shay, Ryan (Natalie) and Kaden; and great-grandchildren Elias and Peyton.
He is preceded by wife Opal, parents Clyde and Mae and brothers Buddie and Barney.

A celebraction of life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 as an open house potluck from 4-8 pm at 7703 Westlund Rd. Arlington, WA 98223.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Ken's name.

February 23, 1937 - August 7, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved